So This Is Happening… Rape Is Still Not Rape In New York State (DETAILS)

Another state has just been exposed for their archaic and ineffective rape laws. And this progressive state may come as a surprise.

In New York, rape is rape… except when it’s not. In fact, current law states that rape is only rape when the vagina is penetrated – but not when an assailant is forcing him or herself on a victim orally or anally.

At the moment, three categories exist: rape, anal rape, and oral rape.

Sexual assault is the umbrella term used to define all other kinds of penetration and unwanted contact.

According to Lydia Cuomo, who was brutally attacked by a NYPD officer who forced himself on her in every way, but was convicted only of sexual assault, this is a serious problem.

“I think rape is about power, and it’s about control, and being able to speak about it, for me, gives me power over my story,” she said earlier this year. “He raped me at the end of the day, and he’s not being called a rapist. He is a rapist, and you need to call rape, rape…. Sexual assault sounds so vague and I don’t think the word ‘sexual’ should be involved in it at all. There’s nothing sexual about it.”

Though the New York State Senate closed without the passage of a reformed rape bill, one of its biggest advocates, Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, D-Queens, has hope:

“It’s not rare for bills to evolve,” she said. “Hopefully the third time is a charm.”

Yeah, we hope so too.

SOURCE: Gothamist

