CLOSE
Home

#TwerkMileyTwerk! Miley Cyrus Tweets About Jay-Z’s Shout Out & Hov Responds (DETAILS)

Leave a comment

Following the release of his album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, Jay-Z did something he never does. He went live on Twitter and responded to a ton of fans, including Miley Cyrus!

MCHG featured a ton of snappy lyrics, guest appearances and, yes, a name drop or two. But if there’s one lyric off the album that had everyone talking, it was this one:

“Might crash ya Internet/And I ain’t even into that/When I was talking Instagram/Last thing you wanted was your picture snapped/Feds still lurking/They see I’m still putting work in/Cause somewhere in America/Miley Cyrus is still twerkin'”

Miley tweeted about Jay-Z’s shoutout, which many people assumed to be a diss from the record breaking rapper. Cyrus, however, was honored to be mentioned on the album for her uh…talents!

Could this mean we’ll one day see a Miley Cyrus-Jay-Z collaboration? Probably not, but we can dream! 

Check out the epic conversation for yourself and let us know what you think.

Photo credit: Wenn

Jay Z , miley cyrus

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close