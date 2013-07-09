TwerkMileyTwerk! Miley Cyrus Tweets About Jay-Z’s Shout Out & Hov Responds (DETAILS)

Following the release of his album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, Jay-Z did something he never does. He went live on Twitter and responded to a ton of fans, including Miley Cyrus!

MCHG featured a ton of snappy lyrics, guest appearances and, yes, a name drop or two. But if there’s one lyric off the album that had everyone talking, it was this one:

“Might crash ya Internet/And I ain’t even into that/When I was talking Instagram/Last thing you wanted was your picture snapped/Feds still lurking/They see I’m still putting work in/Cause somewhere in America/Miley Cyrus is still twerkin'”

Miley tweeted about Jay-Z’s shoutout, which many people assumed to be a diss from the record breaking rapper. Cyrus, however, was honored to be mentioned on the album for her uh…talents!

RT @MileyCyrus Call it what you want. But I don’t see Mr. Carter shoutin any of you bitches out. #twerkmileytwerk [#factsonly] — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) July 8, 2013

Could this mean we’ll one day see a Miley Cyrus-Jay-Z collaboration? Probably not, but we can dream!

Check out the epic conversation for yourself and let us know what you think.

Photo credit: Wenn

Also On Global Grind: