Jay-Z Shoots "Picasso Baby" Video For "Magna Carta Holy Grail" In NYC (PHOTOS)

A music video comes out after the album is released and goes platinum. 

#Newrules

After going through the murderous radio row yesterday, Jay-Z spent this morning rehearsing and shooting a new video at Pace Gallery in New York City. Thanks to some fan shot videos, we know it’s “Picasso Baby” off Jay’s new Magna Carta … Holy Grail album.

In other Jay-Z news, Budweiser just released a new commercial featuring the God MC himself. The commercial, which is for the new MADE For Music ad campaign, features some candid shots of Jay while “Public Service Announcement (Interlude)” plays in the back.

There’s also one featuring Rihanna and her latest single “Right Now.”

Watch ’em both below, plus some more behind the scenes photos and videos.


