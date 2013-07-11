47 Questions For George Zimmerman by John Phillips, Jordan Davis’ Family Lawyer (LIST)

It’s no secret…we all have questions we want to ask George Zimmerman.

But since he told Circuit Judge Debra Nelson that he was waiving his right to testify, at his attorney’s suggestion, we probably will never hear his side of the story.

But that didn’t stop John Phillips, the family attorney for Jordan Davis’ family (the unarmed teen who was murdered just nine months after Trayvon Martin) from compiling 47 burning questions for Zimmerman and the defense.

Here’s what Philips had to say:

I have about 47 questions I’d like George Zimmerman to explain. I think he exhibited spite. I think he exhibited ill will. But I know he was criminally negligent in his actions and inactions which led to the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. It may be the laws of this messed up country do not agree. It may be the jury won’t agree. But I know the difference between right and wrong. As my dad always quipped in the ultimate (sic), “don’t start no shit and there won’t be none.” Mr. Zimmerman, you need to be held accountable for killing Trayvon Martin, no matter how little you “valued” his life. Every life is worth the same under God.

And we must say…we were thinking the same thing!

Here are 10 of those questions we need to know the answers to:

1. Why get out of the vehicle?

2. Why not roll down the window and actually talk to Trayvon, say, “hey man, what’s up? You okay? I am neighborhood watch?”

3. Why didn’t George follow the police operator’s instructions to not follow Trayvon?

4. How did George, as the neighborhood watch captain, who had made 40-plus prior reports, who was right near his best friend’s house who had gone door-to-door and knew that area, claim to not know that area that night?

5. How did Trayvon jump him at the T but every piece of evidence and witness testimony is dozens of yards from there, including the phone that fell to the ground when the initial confrontation happened.

6. How did Trayvon come out of bushes when there were no bushes?

7. How did George lose a fight to a kid he outweighed, when George paid over $100 per month for MMA classes for a year before this fight (which was subsequently named as the “George Zimmerman Training Program”) and he was the aggressor coming towards Trayvon?

8. Why did you tell the detective you spread out Trayvon’s hands, yet his body was found with them on the interior of his body?

9. You have been portrayed as a docile guy who couldn’t fight, but didn’t you attack a cop? Weren’t you arrested for fighting? Didn’t your ex get a restraining order for stalking and allege verbal and physical abuse?

AND….

10. Why did he need to load an extra bullet in the chamber to go to Target?

Will we ever know the truth? Check out the other 37 burning questions, here and follow Philips on Twitter @johnphillips

SOURCE: KnowTheLawyer

