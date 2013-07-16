Brace Yourself! George Zimmerman's Parents Interview With Barbara Walters (VIDEO)

After a jury in Florida found George Zimmerman not guilty on all charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, Zimmerman’s parents sat down with Barbara Walters to tell their side of the story.

In the interview, Robert Zimmerman, Sr., and Gladys Zimmerman address many different things from their belief that Zimmerman is not a racist, to admitting that they are praying for Martin and his family. They even admitted that their son is in hiding because he has received millions of death threats.

Watch the interview and leave your comments below. Do you truly believe that Zimmerman’s parents are sincere and believe their child is misunderstood, or do they know he did wrong, but don’t want their child to go to prison?

SOURCE: YouTube

Also On Global Grind: