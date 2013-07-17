CONCRETE CATWALK: Miley Cyrus Scorches In All Black Errthang Around NYC (PHOTOS)

Let’s just disregard the fact that New York is currently melting in a heatwave while Miley Cyrus struts around town in a whole lotta leather.

She looks hot, smokin’ hot, in more ways than one.

While the rest of us are trying to figure out how to beat the heat, Miley kept her cool in all black designer duds that we’d all love to wear ourselves, when the weather is appropriate, of course.

First up is that sexy Alexander Wang leather bralette. It’s been a wardrobe staple for her lately (and a coveted item for us) as we’ve seen her wear it several times before.

This time, she rocked it with a fly leather jacket and pearl-embellished crepe skirt for an added touch of class and softness, both from Moschino.

Miley’s bag of choice was a quilted Chanel backpack.

And last, but not least, are her Versace platform booties. While we’ve had just about enough of the Versace hype (thanks, Drake), we wouldn’t mind slipping our feet into these beauties.

Miley’s definitely been turning up the temperature with fierce fits lately, and from the looks of it, she won’t stop anytime soon.

PHOTO CREDIT: SPLASH

