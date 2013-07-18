Follicle Files: Y'all Can Keep The Ariel Red Look! Rihanna Goes "Granny Grey" (PHOTOS)

Style Editor at GlobalGrind Fashion hoarder spinning around in my highest heels.

Rihanna is a ripe 25 years old, and the last thing on her mind right now is gray hair, right? Wrong. The bad gal is proving that she is badder than everything, even the cliches of old age.

Known for her multitude of hair changes, just when we though she had experimented with every single hair color and style we could imagine, RiRi came through with the Stacey London look: Gray hair.

And we have to admit, we’re kind of digging it.

Rihanna showed off the new look via her Instagram page with 3 uploads that read:

“New color ice grey ish, call it #Brrr”

“Grey is the new black! Blondies, it’s quiet for y’all! #brrr”

and “Everything feels like touchdown on a rainy day” #brrr”

Guess that’s her new style summarized in photo captions, so from here on out, thou shall refer to Rihanna’s hair as #Brrr. Noted.

