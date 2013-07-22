Ariana Grande “Baby I” (NEW MUSIC)

Ariana Grande has released a new single titled “Baby I.”

The 20-year-old singer confesses her love for a special someone, admitting she can’t formulate her strong feelings into words.

“Baby I got love for thee so deep inside of me /I don’t know where to start/I love you more than anything/But the words can’t even touch what’s in my heart/When I try to explain it I be sounding insane/The words don’t ever come out right/I get all tongue tied (and twisted)/I can’t explain what I’m feeling,” sings Ariana.

You can catch more of “The Way” singer on her upcoming “Listening Sessions” tour, which is set to kick start on August 13th in Baltimore.

In the meantime, take a listen to “Baby I” below.

