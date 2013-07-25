SNEAK PEEK: Watch The Trailer For Meek Mill’s “Levels” (VIDEO)

There’s levels to this sh*t.

Meek Mill releases a two-minute sneak peek of his forthcoming Hype Williams-directed “Levels” video. The quick trailer displays the lavish levels the Philly rapper rhymes about on his Cardo-produced banger. Maybach Music’s general, Rick Ross, also makes a quick cameo in the luxury-filled video.

In other MMG news, Rick Ross announced the label would be pushing back the release date of their Self Made Vol. 3 compilation album.

The compilation was scheduled for an August 6 release, but after further consideration, Rick Ross made the executive decision to push the album back to September 17.

Meek’s “Levels” will appear on Self Made Vol. 3.

Check out the two-minute teaser up top.

