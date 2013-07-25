CLOSE
SNEAK PEEK: Watch The Trailer For Meek Mill’s “Levels” (VIDEO)

There’s levels to this sh*t.

Meek Mill releases a two-minute sneak peek of his forthcoming Hype Williams-directed “Levels” video. The quick trailer displays the lavish levels the Philly rapper rhymes about on his Cardo-produced banger. Maybach Music’s general, Rick Ross, also makes a quick cameo in the luxury-filled video.  

In other MMG news, Rick Ross announced the label would be pushing back the release date of their Self Made Vol. 3 compilation album.

The compilation was scheduled for an August 6 release, but after further consideration, Rick Ross made the executive decision to push the album back to September 17. 

Meek’s “Levels” will appear on Self Made Vol. 3

Check out the two-minute teaser up top. 

