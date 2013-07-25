WTF? Police Arrest Man Running With An AK-47 Near The London Bridge (PHOTOS)

Commuters in London were taken by surprise on Thursday, when a man armed with an AK-47 was seen running on a street near the London Bridge.

Just had to hit the floor with @dazburn Quiet drink interrupted by man running past with AK47 followed by 3 armed men screaming “get down”

In The George pub in Borough and black man with a gun that looked like an AK47 run through. Men chasing him shouting “get down he has a gun”

Eyewitnesses described the gunman as a black male. In addition to the gun, he was towing a Sports Direct bag with him.

A Met Police spokeswoman said officers had been called at about 1.47pm on Thursday to reports of an armed robbery on a bank in London SE1.

“A man was arrested, and was taken to South London police station,” she said.

“The incident is being dealt with by the Met’s flying squad.

“We believe a firearm was involved but not used.”