CLOSE
HomeNews

WTF? Police Arrest Man Running With An AK-47 Near The London Bridge (PHOTOS)

Leave a comment

Commuters in London were taken by surprise on Thursday, when a man armed with an AK-47 was seen running on a street near the London Bridge.

 

Eyewitnesses described the gunman as a black male. In addition to the gun, he was towing a Sports Direct bag with him.

A Met Police spokeswoman said officers had been called at about 1.47pm on Thursday to reports of an armed robbery on a bank in London SE1.

“A man was arrested, and was taken to South London police station,” she said.

“The incident is being dealt with by the Met’s flying squad.

“We believe a firearm was involved but not used.”

This story is developing.

SOURCE: Twitter | HuffPost

London , violence

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close