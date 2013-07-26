Bow Down! Katy Perry Takes The Throne For New “Killer Queen” Campaign (PHOTO)

Watch out, Beyonce, Jay Z and Kanye West – Katy Perry is coming for that throne!

In the latest campaign for her upcoming fragrance, the “E.T.” singer has set out to dismantle the king of the castle and take her place as her royal highness.

Fans first got wind of “Killer Queen” back in May, and now we finally got a sneak peek of her third scent when Katy uploaded the first photo in the ad campaign on Twitter Wednesday, adding, “I’m thrilled to reveal # KILLERQUEEN Own the Throne!”

And own it she does.

Her royally red corset dress and patent leather stiletto booties are hail-worthy, and her blinged-out ruby crown and scepter command our attention as she sits atop a toppled throne.

As for the perfume, whose name pays homage to a Freddy Mrecury song, Katy told Women’s Wear Daily what we can expect as far as the scent goes:

I wanted some floral [notes], like jasmine, but I also wanted red velvet flower, which is incredible — it gives it the edge that makes it Killer Queen. It does have a bit of a gourmand thing to it — but gourmand like high tea at Claridge’s. I wanted the scent to have a little bit of ambiguity. I was attracted to scents in the last couple of years like Alien by Thierry Mugler and Black Orchid from Tom Ford. They’re too strong for me to wear all the time, and I didn’t want to them to be [copies], just to have a hint of ambiguity like they do. It’s sophisticated, but it’s not alienating my main group of people. The patchouli heart gives it ambiguity and this thing called cashmeran is really cool. It has this real curve ball in it that I think is sophisticated but still super sexy.

Well, that sounds regal, doesn’t it? So long, California gurl, and hello Queen Katy.

PHOTO CREDIT: TWITTER

