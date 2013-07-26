CONCRETE CATWALK: Rita Ora Shows Sex Appeal In Thigh-High Boots (PHOTOS)

Rita Ora knows a thing or two about sugar, spice, and a little sex appeal.

While stepping out to celebrate her friend’s birthday Thursday night, the Roc Nation songstress served up the sexy without showing too much skin.

She looked like the queen of the jungle in a patterned Just Cavalli minidress, topped with a matching blazer from the Spring 2013 ready-to-wear collection.

While the V-cut of her dress showed a little cleavage, it was that peek-a-boo suspender in her boots that turned it up a few notches.

Rita also kept it cute with a matte red lip and Princess Leia buns, and completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and arm candy.

And that, my friends, was a lesson in how to be sexy while still being moderately covered up.

PHOTO CREDIT: WENN, STYLE.COM

Also On Global Grind: