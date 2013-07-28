Time For A Truce? Harry Belafonte Wants To Meet With Jay Z & Beyonce (VIDEO)

Has the time come for a truce between Harry Belafonte and Jay Z & Beyonce?

The singer/songwriter/activist spoke his mind on the power couple last year, claiming they “turned their back on social responsibility” and Hov recently spoke on Belafonte in a recent interview with Elliot Wilson, saying:

I’m offended by that because first of all, and this is going to sound arrogant, but my presence is charity. Just who I am. Just like Obama’s is. Obama provides hope. Whether he does anything, the hope that he provides for a nation, and outside of America is enough.

And it looks like it sparked Belafonte to want a sit down with the duo. Belafonte appeared on MSNBC yesterday to discuss the Dream Defenders initiative and Stand Your Ground law in Florida and took a moment to say:

I would like to take this opportunity to say to Jay Z and to Beyonce. I’m wide open, my heart is filled with nothing but hope and the promise that we can sit and have a one on one and let’s understand eachother rather than trying to answer this question and answer these nuonces in a public place. I think it is not the right place to be having our exchanges.

We certainly hope these guys do meet up. It should be interesting to see the outcome. Stay tuned! For now check out more of what Belafonte had to say on Jigga at the 11:05 mark.

SOURCE: Rap Radar

Also On Global Grind: