AWKWARD! Kris Jenner Gives Brody An Elaborate Rub Down During Family Vacay In Greece (VIDEO)

Kris Jenner’s relationship with her stepson Brody Jenner was definitely in an awkward space while the blended family vacationed in Greece not too long ago.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians via their very famous reality TV show, you know that Brody – Bruce Jenner’s son from a previous relationship – is not too fond of Kris, and last night he told her exactly why.

Apparently he believes the infamous momager is materialistic, cares more about the finer things in life than she does about family, and cared even less about how her stepsons were being raised.

As if that wasn’t enough, just before the showdown, Kris got kind of creepy when she rubbed Brody’s back down with sunscreen while commenting flirtatiously:

“Your dad had the exact same back.”

Of course it was a joke, but hey, not everyone gets the humor that has kept this family famous!

SOURCE: RadarOnline

