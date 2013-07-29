More Than 100 Teenagers Rescued In FBI Sex-Trafficking Raids (DETAILS)

This weekend during sex-trafficking raids conducted by the FBI, more than 100 teenagers were rescued and a number of pimps were arrested.

The raids, which encompassed more than 70 cities, were the largest to date that focused on the recovery of sexually exploited children. The youngest child rescued was 13-years-old.

According to ABC:

The raids resulted in the arrest of 150 “pimps” involved in the commercial exploitation of both adults and children, said Ronald Hosko, assistant director of the FBI’s criminal investigative division. It was the FBI’s largest action to date focusing on the recovery of sexually exploited children, and took law enforcement agencies to streets, motels, casinos and social media platforms, Hosko said. He said he hoped it would focus attention on sex trafficking, “this threat that robs us of our children.” The pimps preyed in particular on troubled children, including children from broken homes, authorities said. In some of the cases, they used a popular online classified site, Backpage, to sell the children for sex, authorities said.

SOURCE: ABC

