QUICK FLICKS: Mariah Kisses Nick, Ali Lohan Works Out & More! (PHOTOS)

Celebs Arrive at Lee Daniels' 'The Butler' New York Premiere

Mariah Carey smooched hubby Nick Cannon as the two attend the NYC premiere of Weinstein Company Lee Daniel’s The Butler at the Ziegfeld.

Mariah in cast but still looking fab!

Mariah Carey is all smiles at the premiere of Lee Daniels’ The Butler, despite her recent injury while shooting a music video.

Ali Lohan and Michael Lohan Jr. fool around in the Gym as they stay with Lindsay Lohan in NYC

Lindsay Lohan’s brother and sister, Ali and Michael Jr. were spotted fooling around dancing while working out at a NYC gym. The pair are in town to support Lindsay as she stays sober.

The two Lohans went out to the gym alone, leaving Lindsay by herself as she chose to stay in all night.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco and her new Superman, Ryan Sweeting, go shopping in Los Angeles, CA.

Ryan Sweeting shopping

Ryan says hi to the cameras as he and Kaley enjoy their shopping trip together.

