Worth 12 Bucks? “We’re The Millers” Movie Review (VIDEO)

“You got me smuggling enough weed to kill Willy f**king Nelson!”

GlobalGrind’s own Blogxilla sits down to discuss the stripper, the runaway, the guy who checks out his own mom, and the dealer. Of course, he’s talking about The Millers from the new comedy, We’re The Millers.

Trying to smuggle weed? No problem! Posing as a wholesome and happy American family, these four go on a “family vacation.”

Only it’s more like a mission to smuggle a whole lotta weed into America. Sounds funny, right? Well it’s even funnier than it sounds.

Blogxilla breaks down the movie and explains why this is one of the funniest films he’s seen in a long time! Check it out below.

PHOTO: Getty Images

VIDEO: Youtube

Also On Global Grind: