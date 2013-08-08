“I’m Not A Toy, I’m A Human” Kate Upton Covers ELLE’s September Issue (PHOTOS)

The fashion industry has enjoyed a long deep seeded love-hate relationship with Kate Upton, but it looks like it’s finally time for the nay-sayers to admit once and for all: The girl’s got what it takes.

The two-time Sports Illustrated cover girl proves it once and for all on the cover of the September issue of ELLE Magazine.

Draped in a red neoprene Lanvin dress for the cover, Kate plays up her Jessica Rabbit features, but when it comes down to the interview, the model proves she is much more than just another pretty face!

In the corresponding article, Kate talks about everything from dating, to being seen as a sex symbol to tattoos and Jesus…Yep, she’s covering a whole lot of ground! Check out some excerpts from the September issue featuring Kate Upton below.

On dating (she’s rumored to be seeing Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy):

“I really have never had a serious relationship in the industry. I’m just having fun. Obviously I have a very busy schedule at this time in my life, and I don’t put relationships as a priority.”

On the tiny tattoo of a cross on the inside of her finger:

“I was at a photo shoot and I was wearing a cross necklace that my mom bought me, and somebody made a joke like, ‘Why are you wearing a cross? Like you would be religious.’ And then they took [my necklace] away. I was really affected by that. The whole thing made me realize that I do want [a cross] with me, at all times.”

On the fallout from her first Sports Illustrated cover:

“After my first Sports Illustrated cover, I felt terrible about myself for a solid month. Every single guy I met was either married or about to be married, and I felt like I was their bachelor present or something. I’m not a toy, I’m a human. I’m not here to be used. I am a grown woman, and you need to figure your shit out.”

SOURCE: ELLE Magazine

