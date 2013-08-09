Brooklyn Bombshell: Denise Vasi Is The Embodiment Of “Bombshell” For Bleu Magazine (PHOTOS)

When you think of bombshell, what comes to mind? Sexy, Sultry, Sophisticated and then of course, you envision the alluring actress, Denise Vasi.

The Single Ladies star stuns on the premiere cover of Bleu Magazine’s new publication insert Bombshell, which fiercely focuses on women’s lifestyle, beauty and all other attributes wholly categorized as ‘bombshell.’

On the bursting Bombshell cover, Vasi serves uber glamour in a crisp white tuxedo jacket, twinning collared shirt and wide-legged floral pants, reminiscent of le ’70s chic. As for her tresses, the actress is seen rocking a modern side-swept ‘do adorned with beautiful beachy curls.

In the pages of the special insert, the gorgeous actress dishes about her Single Ladies role as Raquel, spills the secrets to obtaining her effortless glow, and shares the fitness regimen she follows to prep for her walk down the aisle to famed director, Anthony Mandler.

Take a peek at the Brooklyn-bred beauty’s sit down with the mag:

On her “SL” character, Raquel:

“I think we are equally fabulous. I’m from Brooklyn and have a trucker’s mouth, don’t get me mad. Raquel is uptight in some arenas. This season you will see a lot of sass and her showing up to the table as a business woman.”

On her interestingly glowing beauty secret:

“My fiancé thinks it’s crazy. I use Ghee. Ghee is an organic butter used for cooking. I put that on my hands and feet when I have dry skin. You wake up silky soft.”

On her wedding fitness regimen:

“I’m not a gym lover (but) I want to look my best for my wedding. I make time with my trainer. We spend an hour training each day.”

On if she’d ever take the plunge to go under the knife:

“If I have kids and my boobs start to sag, I might need a boob lift – why not? If it makes me feel better, why say no? “

Alongside her gab, the bombshell kept in line with the ’70s vibe, posing in Vogue-inspired pieces from the era, all the while upstaging her sandy backdrop.

As an added bonus, the beauty is conducting a live Twitter chat TODAY at 1PM! Be sociable and hashtag #BOMBSHELL to pose questions to the actress and discuss your opinions on the Bombshell cover. Click your way over to her Twitter handle to get in on the action and follow the gorgeous and [not so] “single lady!”

Go out and cop the anniversary issue of Bleu Magazine and Bombshell, as it is on-stands NOW!

PHOTOS: BOMBSHELL FOR BLEU MAGAZINE

