Not So Fast… Uncle Rush Fires Back At Don Lemon (DETAILS)

Last night, Don Lemon responded to the open letter from our very own Russell Simmons while on CNN defending his statements on the youth being responsible for their own demise BUT the discussion does not end there.

Russell soon after responded to Mr.Lemon’s remarks via his Twitter and it goes a little something like this:

Fired up, the mogul also took his thoughts to our very comment section, responding to some of our readers.  To one who says:

“Russ I can’t take you seriously fighting for the right to sag pants. It’s almost like you are trying to keep black men/ blacks in general down as you have been accused of in the past…”

He replied:

Major points! Will the Don vs. Russell saga continue? We’ll be watching…

