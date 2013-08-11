Not So Fast… Uncle Rush Fires Back At Don Lemon (DETAILS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

Last night, Don Lemon responded to the open letter from our very own Russell Simmons while on CNN defending his statements on the youth being responsible for their own demise BUT the discussion does not end there.

Russell soon after responded to Mr.Lemon’s remarks via his Twitter and it goes a little something like this:

Hey @DonLemonCNN — I want to formally apologize for calling you a “slave” – I just think you’re promoting the wrong message. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

happy to be on ur show – just cuz I wasn’t available one day, doesn’t mean I won’t ever do ur show. I respect u, just disagree with u. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

been on Hannity and O’Reilly countless times, and although I disagree with most everything out of their mouths, I consider them my friends. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

I’m glad you responded to my letter…it’s a healthy debate. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

but, remember we need to deal with root of suffering of our community before we tell yng ppl to not say the n-word or pull up their pants. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

but, remember we need to deal with root of suffering of our community before we tell yng ppl to not say the n-word or pull up their pants. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

and lastly, after the George Zimmerman verdict, the conversation about black America should NOT be about the n-word and the sagging pants. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

40years of locking up drug users and teaching them criminal behavior can promote jail culture.? #newjimcrow. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

If u don’t like saggie pants use your pulpit to #endthewarondrugs. And promote equal high quality education — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

Talk about the pipeline of our failing 3rd graders to the prison industrial complex’s bottom line — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

You are born into a cycle of giving and receiving. BE CONNECTED. Meditate on Union. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 10, 2013

Fired up, the mogul also took his thoughts to our very comment section, responding to some of our readers. To one who says:

“Russ I can’t take you seriously fighting for the right to sag pants. It’s almost like you are trying to keep black men/ blacks in general down as you have been accused of in the past…”

He replied:

Major points! Will the Don vs. Russell saga continue? We’ll be watching…

Also On Global Grind: