Oh Hell No! Westview Shopping Center Posts “No Muslim Parking” Signs (DETAILS)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Shoppers coming into a Spring Branch, Texas shopping center were shocked to find that there were “No Muslim Parking” near a mosque.

As worshippers were coming out of a mosque, the signs were posted in the parking lot, causing much controversy in the small town.

The Huffington Post reports:

Though the signs were taken down within hours of appearing — during Ramadan, no less– it’s still unclear who put them up in the first place, KPRC-TV in Houston is reporting. The signs at the Westview Shopping Center were reportedly in close proximity to the El Farouq Mosque. Shopping mall employees told the news outlet that there had been a problem with worshipers parking in the mall’s lot.

Apparently, the mall’s owner Steve Kwon, is to blame for the act, but has denied any involvement with it.

We hope that this is being taken care of and the people involved are found.

Also On Global Grind: