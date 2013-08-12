Every Mysterious Picture That Led Up To Baby Bash’s Big Reveal (PHOTOS)

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa have THE CUTEST little baby boy we’ve ever seen.

His cheeks are so chubby, he’s got that mocha skin tone working for him, and he looks just like his stoner Hip Hop dad (minus the whole stoner part.) We’ve waited a long time to see Baby Bash’s face, so excuse us, but we’re pretty damn excited.

Up until this point, Amber and Wiz have teased the world with nonstop pictures of their son’s feet, the shoes and socks on his feet, his hands, his legs, the sides of his face, and a lot of the back of his head. Needless to say, the wait was killing us. But, the wait finally came to an end as Amber Rose brought out The Bash during Wiz’s last Under The Influence show in Cincinnati this weekend.

Happy? Yes we are, but we will never forget the extensive journey. Here are all of the mysterious Baby Bash pictures that hid his face for months, but ultimately led up to today’s big reveal.

We knew he his complexion was going to be of the mocha kind.

Amber completely hid her baby boy but you could see the outline of his body in this mysterious picture.

and then came his socks.

his adorable footsie wootsies.

and those microscopic fingers.

We knew he had to be a chubby little something…

With chubby little feet in those very controversial marijuana socks.

Nope, not yet.

We thought we were close to the big reveal with this one!

But not so much…

Amber & Wiz gave us more of his teeny, tiny feet…

In those Cool Greys…

and his matching sweat pants.

Then, we KNEW Amber had to be itching to show us her adorable baby boy.

Because she nearly revealed his face… not once.

Not twice.

But three times!

and as you can see, we were right!

… Because not long after, it finally happened!

Photo Credit: Instagram/NecoleBitchie

Also On Global Grind: