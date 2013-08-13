Not Cool! Mama June Responds To Daughter Being A Cyberbully (DETAILS)

Mama June has taken matters into her own hands, but this time it has to deal with her daughter Lauryn, or as we better know her, “Pumpkin.”

Lauryn was caught red-handed cyberbullying two girls in her class via Instagram video. In both videos she called the girls ugly, fat, annoying, etc.

With Mama June being an active member of campaigns for anti-bullying, she did not let her daughter off easy. She took away Pumpkin’s internet and made her apologize to both girls, which she did via Instagram.

June tells TMZ … “My family takes bullying very seriously. I do not tolerate it. As a mom, I jumped in, reached out to the parent and took action.”

Hopefully Pumpkin learned her lesson and this will be the first and last of her bullying…Honey Boo Boo does not approve.

