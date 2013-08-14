Lupe Fiasco “SLR 2” (Kendrick Lamar Response) (NEW MUSIC)

Looks like Lupe Fiasco has joined the growing list of rappers who have responded to Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse.

Shortly after Kendrick’s controversial verse picked up steam, Lupe Fiasco went on a Twitter rant about hip-hop battles and even mocked rappers like Rick Ross, Wale, and Tyler, The Creator by impersonating what he believed their response to Kendrick Lamar would be.

So in his own attempt to tell Kendrick Lamar who’s boss, Lupe drops “SLR 2,” spitting:

“The only opposition is new shit/these new n*ggas rapping like they two, then they acting like they you/ man, that’s whewww shit/ what happened to the game / n*ggas think they japping cause like rapping like they Wayne / rapping like they Chainz/ I ain’t matching them and platinum, but I’m rapping like I’m flames/ Like smackin’ them in the back of him and my antonyms is on ‘cain/ And my heroin is on metaphors and my metaphors is on brains.”

This hip-hop stuff is exciting isn’t it?

Take a listen to Lupe Fiasco’s response below.

