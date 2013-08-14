Lee Daniels Wanted Oprah To Play A Murderer, But She REFUSED! (DETAILS)

Oprah Winfrey may have decided to star as an alcoholic wife, but a murderer she is not and may never be!

According to recent reports, Lee Daniels approached the multimillionaire about playing a serial killer in another movie before he offered her her current role as Gloria Gaines in the highly anticipated movie The Butler.

In an interview with Film.com, Lee explains that not only did Oprah say no to the serial killer gig, but he lost his job for thinking it was a good idea to give her the role in the first place. He admits:

“She refused, and I thought it was the biggest kick. The producers thought I was out of my mind for doing that. I didn’t get the job, even. When I told them that I wanted Oprah for the job, they didn’t even care.”

He went on:

“Not only did Oprah not do it, I lost the job. How ’bout that? I mentioned it to the producers, ‘I want Oprah to play it,’ and they were looking at me like, ‘He’s not right for this movie.'”

Wow!

Honestly, Oprah playing a murderer might not be too shabby. We can picture our lady handling herself quite nicely on the evil side of things.

Oprah’s explanation? The Butler is more so the kind of story she can “wrap her brain around.”

