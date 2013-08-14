CLOSE
Diddy Responds To Kendrick’s “King Of NY” Claim (PHOTOS)

Diddy Responds To Kendrck Lamar On Instagram

With the recent controversy behind Kendrick Lamar’s thought-provoking verse on Big Sean’s “Control,” it’s inevitable that hip-hop’s heavy hitters would have a reaction.

Diddy was just recently spotted on Instagram, sharing his own thoughts on Kendrick’s verse. He presented a meme image of he and Jay Z courtside.

The caption of the image reads:

“Kendrick got y’all n*ggas takin y’all time now! This is good ! What y’all gonna do now? Haaaaa lol lets go!”

Yup!

The Compton emcee has everyone talking, wonder whose reaction will debut next? In the meantime, take a look at Diddy’s latest sharing on Instagram up top!

