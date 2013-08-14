Tantalizing Touchdown: Colin Kaepernick Blazes Some Sexy Cannons For GQ’s September NFL Kickoff Issue (PHOTOS)

As football season begins for the fellas, eye-candy season has begun for us ladies.

The September issue of GQ Magazine pays homage to its female readers by featuring San Francisco 49’ers star Colin Kaepernick, flashing a little peck, ab, and torso while upstaging his bomber and sweatpants.

The parallel interview to the NFL Kickoff cover spotlights the QB’s road to the NFL, tells the true tale of camaraderie in the game, and shares his experience growing up as a mixed race child to two white adoptive parents.

In the photo-spread, Colin scores the winning touchdown by bestowing us with some more skin (not to mention his sexily toned back) while rocking sporty duds from Nike and Michael Kors.

Steal a glimpse at this piece of man candy by checking out the full yardage of Kaepernick’s interview over at GQ.

SOURCE: GQ MAGAZINE

Also On Global Grind: