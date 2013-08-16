Chris Brown Dodges Hit & Run Charge, While Karrueche Strikes A Pose (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Chris Brown is breezing through his latest round of court.

The “Look At Me Now” singer was cleared in his hit and run case on Thursday afternoon. His lawyer, the always on the job Mark Geragos, confirmed to the NY Daily News:

“The judge granted our motion to dismiss,” Brown’s hard-hitting criminal defense lawyer, Mark Geragos, confirmed to The News. “It’s been my impression that oftentimes (Brown) attracts the attention of prosecutors for who he is, as opposed to what he does.”

He also goes on to say that Chris didn’t pay his accuser a dime to get the charges dropped, adding, “She on her own said she did not want to prosecute.”

Mark also points out that the prosecutors should be ashamed of themselves for all the crazy accusations they were trying to put on his client.

As for Chris and his other life, his girlfriend Karrueche is doing her thing as of late. She’s eating what she wants and still keeping her amazing slim figure…

Kae munched on a giant 7/11 hot dog with the works, then did a photo shoot in a haunted house.

We love this girl.

