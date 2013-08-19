True Blood! Alexander Skarsgard Is Fully Nude For Season Finale (PHOTOS)

The Season 6 finale of True Blood left fans of the show feigning for the next episode, as vampires were forced to become humans, merging the two very distinct worlds into one.

Most noticeable for us, however, was Alexander Skarsgard’s junk all in the camera as he read naked on a mountaintop, and then burned alive. The full frontal was definitely not expected but we have to admit – it was enjoyed!

So how did it happen?

All of a sudden, his magical faerie blood wore off and his body started to go up in flames as the popular actor simultaneously showed the world all that he’s working with – Unlikely but true.

We don’t know about you, but that image is definitely going to be stuck in our heads until next season’s drama.

SOURCE: BuzzFeed || Photo Credit: Tumblr

