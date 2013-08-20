CLOSE
BEST OF ALL TIME! Taylor Swift Preserves Her Infamous Moment With Kanye (PHOTOS)

You can always forgive, but you can’t always forget!

Back in 2009, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards during her Best Female Video speech. The singer, who still finds the situation hysterical, decided to preserve the memory.

And by preserve, she made some homemade jam for her tourmate, Ed Sheeran. Channeling Kanye, the label on the jam read:

“Yo Ed—I’m really happy 4 you and I’m gonna let u finish but this is the best JAM OF ALL TIME. —T”

After the VMA nods were announced, Swift also tweeted:

We’ll just have to wait and see if history repeats itself come August 25th at the VMAs.

Check out the photo down below!

SOURCE: E!Online 

