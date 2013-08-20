Well, This Is Strange! Fake MTV VMA Ads Featuring Trayvon Martin Hit The Streets Of NYC (PHOTOS)

Brooklyn is going to be abuzz this weekend with the VMAs coming to the Barclays Center, but with the official kickoff just a few days away, it seems like someone has tried to shift the focus with a bit of guerrilla marketing tactics.

Black and white billboards were seen plastered across the hipster capital of New York with images of the late Trayvon Martin and his killer George Zimmerman, with the pair juxtaposed next to lyrics from Kanye West’s “New Slaves,” which he is rumored to be performing at the awards show this weekend.

The posters were spotted by Al Jazeera America reporter Jared Keller, who shared his findings on Twitter with a mention of MTV’s Twitter handle. MTV promptly denied any involvement with the ads, although they feature the brand’s re-designed Kaws moon man that has been toted as the official mascot for this year’s Brooklyn homecoming.

Spotted in Williamsburg. Not really sure what @mtv‘s going for here. pic.twitter.com/xJXJmHKUB2 — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) August 17, 2013

@jaredbkeller @MTV thanks for making us aware of this. That is not an MTV ad. — MTV Communications (@MTVPress) August 17, 2013

Complex has deciphered the poster’s messaging to be one that could possibly be in cahoots with Kanye West’s design team, Donda. The team previously enlisted the street billboard tactic when they urged graffiti artists and doodlers alike to complete Kanye West’s Yeezus album cover with their own art.

