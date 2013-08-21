What The Hell? Apparently ‘NSync Isn’t Reuniting At The VMAs (DETAILS)

You’ve got to be kidding.

Just when we all dug through our childhood trunks to find our old ‘NSync fan t-shirts and J-14 posters, Lance Bass delivers the most devastating news of the week.

Apparently, ‘NSync will not be reuniting at the MTV VMAs this Sunday.

Lance Bass stopped by Sirius Satellite radio to clear up the rumors that swirled yesterday, stating:

“I have to address the rumors…this morning I woke up to a lot of rumors flying [around] that the NSYNC reunion is happening after eleven years at the VMAs this Sunday. Well, let me tell you how this all came about. Justin Timberlake is getting the Michael Jackson [Video] Vanguard Award this Sunday at the awards, so of course people are automatically going to think we’re going to be there performing, but this is exactly how it happened and I knew these rumors were going to fly. We all came down here [to Miami] except for J.C. [Chasez]—J.C. stayed in California, he had to work…Joey [Fatone], Chris [Kirkpatrick] and myself went to go see Justin’s last show with Jay Z at the [Sun Life] Stadium last Friday, and I even took a picture of it, it’s on my Instagram…”

We’re hoping this is all a bluff and a conspiracy to cover up their reunion surprise, but Lance seems pretty adamant that it’s not going down.

For those of you who still have hope of a possible ‘NSync reunion, the MTV VMAs go down this Sunday, August 25 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

