RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Lorde Adds Dates To Her United States Tour, AND MORE!

Lorde, welcome to the United States. The New Zealand-native, who has a huge hit with “Royals,” will be coming to the United States to do a couple of shows. Yesterday, news came out that the singer just added more tour spots to her United States visit: one at Webster Hall in Manhattan and another at Warsaw in Brooklyn. [Idolator]

Looks like everything is starting to work out for our girl K. Michelle. The singer’s debut album, Rebellious Soul, will enter the charts at number two this week, selling 72,000 copies. [Rap-Up]

Scott Storch has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The producer was recently robbed for his jewelry and a bunch of cash. Yesterday, Scotty appeared on MTV’s RapFix and explained how the jux went down. [RapRadar]

Leading up to the release of his Magna Carta… Holy Grail album, Jay Z released lyrics to a bunch of the songs on the project. It seems like Katy Perry was taking notes. Fans of the singer can unlock the lyrics to “Dark Horse” and “Walking on Air” if fans Tweet the hashtag #KatyNOW! [PopCrush]

