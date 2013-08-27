Eminem “Berzerk” (NEW MUSIC)

Eminem has officially gone “Berzerk.”

Sunday night – during the 2013 Video Music Awards – Em announced the debut of his forthcoming album, MMLP 2, and teased the first official single as well, with a Beats By Dre commercial. And last night via his SiriusXM channel, Shade 45, he definitely gave his “stans” something to whet their insatiable appetite for some more Shady.

“Now this shit’s about to kick off, this party looks wack/ Let’s take it back to straight hip-hop, and start it from scratch/ I’m ’bout to bloody this track up, everybody get back,” Em raps.

With “Berzerk” sampling ’80s rock musician Billy Squier‘s song, “The Stroke,” you can hear Rick Rubin‘s influence on the track. We can’t wait to hear how this album sequel differs from its 2000 predecessor.

The MMLP 2 will drop on November 5th.



