CLOSE
Home

Lady Gaga Shows Her Golden Ass & Expresses Her Love For Donatella Versace (PHOTOS)

Leave a comment

lady gaga bts vmas terry richardson, thong, booty

Miley Cyrus’ latex clad struggle twerk may have overshadowed most of everything that went down at the 2013 MTV VMA Awards, but the real derriere of the hour belonged to Lady Gaga, who strutted around in her thong for the entire duration of the show. But before all this, that ass was dipped in gold, stretched out, and massaged. Naturally, Terry Richardson was behind the scenes at the VMAs to capture it all – from the face paint to the booty glitter – with his magical camera lens.

Terry then shared the photos on his personal blog, but it won’t be Richardson that Gaga is singing songs of praise to just yet. According to the tracklisting from Lady Gaga’s yet-to-be-released album, ARTPOP, Gaga is going the Jay Z-Tom Ford route by dedicating a song to her bestie pal, Donatella Versace. “Donatella” is the title of a track off Gaga‘s upcoming album ARTPOP, which hits stores on November 11th.

Don’t worry Terry, keep taking photos like these and you’ll get a song named after you as well. Check out some of Richardson’s snaps from BTS below.

lady gaga bts vmas terry richardson, thong, booty lady gaga bts vmas terry richardson, thong, booty lady gaga bts vmas terry richardson, thong, booty lady gaga bts vmas terry richardson, thong, booty

All that ass.

Check out more photos from Gaga’s shoot over at Terry Richardson’s Diary. 

lady gaga , mtv vmas , nsfw , terry richardson

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close