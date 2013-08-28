Lady Gaga Shows Her Golden Ass & Expresses Her Love For Donatella Versace (PHOTOS)

Miley Cyrus’ latex clad struggle twerk may have overshadowed most of everything that went down at the 2013 MTV VMA Awards, but the real derriere of the hour belonged to Lady Gaga, who strutted around in her thong for the entire duration of the show. But before all this, that ass was dipped in gold, stretched out, and massaged. Naturally, Terry Richardson was behind the scenes at the VMAs to capture it all – from the face paint to the booty glitter – with his magical camera lens.

Terry then shared the photos on his personal blog, but it won’t be Richardson that Gaga is singing songs of praise to just yet. According to the tracklisting from Lady Gaga’s yet-to-be-released album, ARTPOP, Gaga is going the Jay Z-Tom Ford route by dedicating a song to her bestie pal, Donatella Versace. “Donatella” is the title of a track off Gaga‘s upcoming album ARTPOP, which hits stores on November 11th.

Don’t worry Terry, keep taking photos like these and you’ll get a song named after you as well. Check out some of Richardson’s snaps from BTS below.

All that ass.

Check out more photos from Gaga’s shoot over at Terry Richardson’s Diary.

