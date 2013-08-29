CLOSE
Rihanna Season: RiRi Hearts M.A.C. Holiday Collection Slated For October Release (PHOTOS)

This fall is destined to be the season of Rihanna.

As she sashays on concrete catwalks modeling looks from her River Island collection slated to drop in early September, the bad gal continues to prove that that Rihanna reign is not letting up. Now she’s further playing in our heads, as it’s revealed that her new Holiday collection with M.A.C will drop on October 3rd.

This comes after the wild success of her late spring RiRi Hearts M.A.C. collection release and of course, a summer of women donning the popular RiRi Woo shade while giving their best kissy-face on Instagram.

The full Holiday line comes with more signature lip shades (including a restock of RiRi Woo), a host of eyeshadows, mascaras, lip pencils and brushes. The Ri cosmetic goods will also be wrapped in special golden packaging. Items from the new line are reasonably priced between $16.50 for a matte lip shade, with the highest item being listed at $44 for an eyeshadow quad palette.

Here’s a view of some of what’s in store for this October RiRi Hearts M.A.C Fall Release:

RiRiHeartsMacCollection

Rihanna MAC Fall Collection Lipstick

Rihanna MAC Fall Collection Lashes

Rihanna MAC Fall Collection

Rihanna MAC Collection Brush

For our sake, we hope M.A.C. has taken note from its earlier RiRi Hearts release and plans to have an abundance of products in stock this go round!

