Damn! Colorado Teen Threatens Her Mother Before Stabbing Her 79 Times! (DETAILS)

An 18-year-old from Aurora, Colorado sent her mother a threatening email before stabbing her 79 times according to an arrest affidavit. The email sent by Isabella Guzman, read, “You will pay” and was sent a day before the stabbing.

Guzman and her mother, identified as 47-year-old Yun-Mi Hoy, fought frequently. According to her stepfather, things had recently become more volitile between Isabella and her mother. She had become more “threatening and disrespectful.”

Nervous, Hoy showed the email to her husband and later called the police saying that her daughter “had threatened to harm her,” Denver’s 7NEWS reported.

The New York Daily News reports:

“Ryan Hoy told police he heard a thumping sounds coming from upstairs while he was eating dinner on Wednesday night. He also heard his wife, who was taking a shower, calling his name, so he rushed upstairs and tried to push his way into the bathroom. He could still hear the shower running, and saw Isabella before the teenager shut and locked the door. The man said he saw blood coming out the bottom of the door and ran to call 911. He returned to the bathroom door with his cell phone, and then saw Isabella walk out holding a knife. She was silent and stared straight ahead as she passed him, Ryan Hoy said.”

According to the affidavit, Ryan Hoy found his wife’s body on the floor of the bathroom. She was naked and bloody, lying on top of a baseball bat. Her throat had been slashed. Yun-Mi Hoy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Isabella’s father, Robert Guzman, said Isabella spit in her mother’s face the night before the murder. He also told the news he had a talk with his teenage daughter about respect just hours before his wife was killed.

As of Friday an Arapahoe County judge had ordered Isabella remain in jail without bond. She was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

