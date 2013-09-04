He’s Out! Jay Z Makes A Deal To Part With His Brooklyn Nets Shares (DETAILS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Jay Z has been busy switching lanes, going from minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets to owner of his own sports agency.

So while he still owns the Barclays building and still owns his courtside seats, he no longer owns his shares in the team. Word has just come through that Hova is planning to sell his shares to new Nets coach Jason Kidd.

The New York Post is reporting that Kidd will take over Jay’s .067 percent (1/15th of a percent) stake in the team for about $500,000.

“Other owners want to give Jason a part ownership of the team, and urged Jay to sell his shares to him.”

As you know, Jay has been signing up some of the biggest names in sports, including Robinson Cano and Kevin Durant, to his new Roc Nation Sports Agency.

We wish Hova the best of luck and congrats to Jason Kidd on the power move!

SOURCE: NY Post | Photo Credit: Fame

