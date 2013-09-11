Fabolous & 2 Chainz “When I Feel Like It” (NEW VIDEO)

Sometimes the best videos are the simplest ones.
New York Legend Fabolous and Atlanta superstar 2 Chainz prove this theory correct in the video for “When I Feel Like It,” Fab’s latest single.
In the video, the two rappers follow the Step Brothers formula of music video making: We see Fab and a whole bunch of rappers — everyone from Meek Mill to French Montana make an appearance — kicking it with a bunch of beautiful ladies and some Cîroc bottles.
From there, the rappers hit the streets of New York, where they hang out in a popular NYC hot spot.
Only ’cause they feel like it.
Watch the video above.
Also On Global Grind:
comments – add yours
You May Also Like