Fabolous & 2 Chainz “When I Feel Like It” (NEW VIDEO)

Sometimes the best videos are the simplest ones.

New York Legend Fabolous and Atlanta superstar 2 Chainz prove this theory correct in the video for “When I Feel Like It,” Fab’s latest single.

In the video, the two rappers follow the Step Brothers formula of music video making: We see Fab and a whole bunch of rappers — everyone from Meek Mill to French Montana make an appearance — kicking it with a bunch of beautiful ladies and some Cîroc bottles.

From there, the rappers hit the streets of New York, where they hang out in a popular NYC hot spot.

Only ’cause they feel like it.

Watch the video above.

