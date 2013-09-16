Omarion, Pusha T, & Fabolous “Know You Better” (NEW VIDEO)

Maybach O, Pusha T, and Fabolous woo the ladies in their new video “Know You Better.”

The R&B banger has been picking up significant steam with the ladies over the past few weeks, and Omarion proves that he’s willing to cater to their every need in the Topshelf Junior-directed video.

While Omarion is gearing up for MMG’s new release tomorrow, G.O.O.D Music rapper Pusha T is readying his debut solo album, My Name Is My Name, which drops October 8.

“Know You Better” is featured on MMG’s compilation album, Self Made Vol. 3, which drops tomorrow, September 17th.

Check out Omarion in his new video up top.

