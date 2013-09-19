Ciara Unveils Racy Artwork For Her New Single “Overdose” (PHOTOS)

Oh, this is erotic.

Ciara unveils the artwork for her new single “Overdose,” and it’s quite arousing.

Ciara and her boyfriend Future appear on the single artwork together. CiCi hides behind her man with her arms wrapped around him while she grabs onto his prized package, as he stands stoic and shirtless.

With the success of her smash single “Body Party,” which officially went gold a few days ago, Ciara’s moving forward with the release of her third new single.

The “Ride” singer’s second release “I’m Out” featuring Nicki Minaj did relatively well on the charts, but “Overdose” is said to take “it” to the next level.

“Overdose” is schedule to premiere on the radio on October 14. Share your thoughts on Ciara’s single artwork below.

