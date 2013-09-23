Woman Who Called 911 On Jonathan Ferrell Says He Never Asked For Help (DETAILS)

The woman who called the police on Jonathan Ferrell after he crashed his vehicle and started knocking on her door for help, is making some shocking allegations.

Sarah McCartney, 32, who has been partly blamed for the death of the 24-year-old former FAMU football player, is saying that the unarmed black man who was “pounding” at her door in the middle of the night never asked for help.

As a result, she frantically called 911, police arrived, and Ferrell was fatally shot 10 times.

Racial tensions are running high in the North Carolina area, whose history is already marred with slavery and discrimination. The NAACP says the shooting, carried out by Officer Randall Kerrick, smells of hatred and rage, but neighbors are saying race had nothing to do with how frightened McCartney was.

A close neighbor, who did not want to be named, told MailOnline: “It’s totally awful and heartbreaking that the guy died, but the blame shouldn’t be placed on my friend. She called the cops because someone was freaking her out. She felt like she was going to have a heart attack. It wasn’t knocking, he was pounding at her door and kicking. She was home alone with her baby. He never said he needed help. He had the sense to tell her a couple of things, but he didn’t say he needed help. I completely agree with what she did. I don’t care if it is a white guy or any guy or a woman that’s knocking at my door like that. It was for the police to pick up and they take over.”

The friend continued, telling MailOnline that Ferrell was acting as a threat, not someone who needed help.

“He wasn’t limping to the door and crying ‘Help,’ the friend said. “I saw her face afterward and she was scared. [McCartney] only learned later that he was in a car accident.”

Now McCartney and her family are trying to come to terms with what has happened.

McCartney’s sister-in-law Melissa McCartney told MailOnline that Sarah was trying to deal with what happened as best she can. “She’s doing better, but this has been hard.” At the McCartney home, her exhausted husband Brian said he’s still shocked but hoping they can put the matter behind them. He declined a full interview, presumably because they want to keep their part in the tragic shooting to a minimum. “I wasn’t there, you know, and I don’t know what to say about it. We just want to get on with our lives.”

We’ll keep you updated on the latest in this sad case.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook

Also On Global Grind: