Oh No! Trina Hospitalized For Dehydration (DETAILS)

We’re learning that rapper Trina was hospitalized early Monday after passing out in a Florida airport.
She’s said to have been treated for dehydration and overexertion.
According to TMZ:
We’re told Trina had been traveling all day while battling some sort of illness — and hit the deck minutes after stepping off the plane.
The 34-year-old rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital … where she’s recovering.
We’re told Trina will be fine.
Get well soon!
SOURCE: TMZ
