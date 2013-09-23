CLOSE
Oh No! Trina Hospitalized For Dehydration (DETAILS)

Trina at the BMI R&B/HIP HOP AWARDS

We’re learning that rapper Trina was hospitalized early Monday after passing out in a Florida airport.

She’s said to have been treated for dehydration and overexertion.

According to TMZ:

We’re told Trina had been traveling all day while battling some sort of illness — and hit the deck minutes after stepping off the plane.

The 34-year-old rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital … where she’s recovering.

We’re told Trina will be fine.

Get well soon!

SOURCE: TMZ

