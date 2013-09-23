TLC Unveil New “20” Album Artwork & Tracklist (PHOTOS)

Not only is TLC a dope ass musical trio, but they’re one of the best-selling female groups of all-time.
And on October 15th, they’ll be celebrating 20-plus years with a compilation of their greatest hits on the album, 20. It will encompass 14 songs, and feature favorites like “No Scrubs,” “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” and “Unpretty,” as well as a new track entitled “Meant To Be,” written by Ne-Yo.
“Meant To Be” will be included in the closing credits of the upcoming VH1 Original Movie, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. It’s set to air October 21st.
Check out the 20 tracklist down below, and the cover art up above!
20 Tracklisting
1. “Ain’t 2 Proud Beg”
2. “What About Your Friends”
3. “Baby, Baby, Baby”
4. “Hat 2 Da Back”
5. “Creep”
6. “Waterfalls”
7. “Red Light Special”
8. “Diggin’ on You”
9. “Kick Your Game”
10. “No Scrubs”
11. “Unpretty”
12. “Silly Ho”
13. “Damaged”
14. “Meant to Be”
SOURCE: RAP-UP