Terry Richardson Gets You Up Close & Very, Very Personal With Miguel (PHOTOS)

Terry Richardson is bringing you into Miguel’s personal space, and you didn’t even have to ask for it.

The famed photog snapped a couple of his signature white background photos of the musician in his New York City studio, and the outcome was a closer look at Miguel #nomakeup, #nofilter. We must say, he has a pretty impressive nose, and some great teeth.

While Miguel is great and all, we wish he would have brought his beautiful girlfriend Nazanin Mandi along for the shoot, because that girl is a stunner. There is no word on which publication the pair was shooting for, but if we know Terry, it’ll be something worth seeing.

Check out the photos of Miguel below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Terry Richardson

Also On Global Grind: