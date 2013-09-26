If You Don’t Know! Morning News & Politics: Newark Mayor Cory Booker Caught Tweeting With Stripper…AND MORE!

The political world in New Jersey is up in arms after learning that Newark Mayor Cory Booker exchanged a couple of direct messages with an exotic dancer on Twitter. But his office is downplaying the conversations, calling the interaction “innocuous.” Here they are: “And the East Coast loves you and by the East Coast, I mean me,” Booker wrote to Lynsie Lee, according to the posted exchange. “Well now I’m blushing :),” Lee replied. “It’s only fair,” Booker writes. But Booker and Lee also publicly tweeted each other, showing that their conversations weren’t some private affair. Big deal? We don’t think so…[Politico]

Who stole the cookies from the cookie jar? O.J. stole the cookies from the cookie jar. No. Really. The 66-year-old (who is serving time in prison for armed robbery in Las Vegas) was caught stealing cookies from the prison cafeteria. Prison guards stopped Simpson after noticing something hidden under his prison clothes. When asked about it, he revealed he’d hidden over a dozen oatmeal cookies. Not even chocolate chip though? [Gawker]

That will teach them a lesson! A high school football coach in Utah has suspended his entire team from practicing and playing this week in order to teach them a lesson about humility and character after they engaged in cyber-bullying and skipped classes. And by entire team, we mean 80 students. We need more coaches like this guy around! [DailyMail]

As if being raped wasn’t torturous enough, a 14-year-old rape survivor was forced to strip at a police station in India to prove that she was sexually assaulted. Read the shameful story here…[HuffPost]

