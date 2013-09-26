Guess Which Republican Now Supports Same-Sex Marriages… (PHOTOS)

One infamous Republican family in America is making sure they are on the right side of history.

First, George W. Bush goes out and gets an Instagram like the new generation. Now his dad, George H. W. Bush, is showing his support for equality and same-sex marriages.

The former U.S. president and his wife Barbara served as official witnesses on Saturday at the Maine wedding of Bonnie Clement and Helen Thorgalsen (co-owners of a Kennebunk general store and friends of the family). The Bushs were so involved, in fact, that they signed a set of documents for them at the celebration.

Thorgalsen posted a photo on Facebook with the caption:

“Getting our marriage license witnessed!”

And while there was no official statement from the former president’s office, we know that actions definitely speak louder than words.

Good for him!

SOURCE: Washington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of Helen Thorgalsen and Bonnie Clement

Also On Global Grind: