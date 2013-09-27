Meek Mill “Make Me” (NEW MUSIC)

You don’t need to be asleep to chase your dreams, something Meek Mill knows all too well.

The MMG rapper releases a little something from the third installment of his DJ Drama hosted-Dreamchasers mixtape in the form of “Make Me.”

On the track, Meek raps:

“I seen bitches change on me for a little paper (They did) / And I done seen niggas change on me for a little favor (They did) / It just made me (What it do) wanna stunt on ya’ll niggas (What else) / It just made me (What it do) wanna fuck with ya’ll bitches.”

Aside from learning how to skate, Meek Mill has been in the studio with Ma$e. We can’t wait to hear what comes from that.

Dreamchasers 3 drops Sunday, September 29th.

Check out “Make Me” up above.

