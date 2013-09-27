So Sad! Father Of Teen Who Drowned On Class Trip Keeps Getting Calls About His Absence From School (DETAILS)

A Brooklyn, NY father trying to cope with the loss of his 16-year-old son is upset after the school the boy attended keeps bringing back the painful reminder of his death.

Jean Fritz Pierre died over the summer while swimming at Bear Mountain State Park. But his Prospect Park high school has failed to update their records and are still calling Jonas Pierre to report his son’s absences.

“I think, why are you calling, why are you telling me this,” Pierre, 39, recalled to the New York Daily News. “Don’t you know my son is dead?”

To make matters worse, Jean was actually at the Bear Mountain State Park with his school for a trip. Yet, they’ve failed…or have forgotten…to update their records.

“Maybe the school doesn’t think it’s important, but it’s important to me,” he said. “I don’t think I could ever get another son like him.”

Just recently, the Education Department said they would rectify the situation.

“We apologize for any pain or suffering this may have caused the family and are checking all data systems to ensure that the family doesn’t receive these calls anymore,” agency spokeswoman Erin Hughes told the Daily News.

But Mr. Pierre still plans to sue the school system, as he blames them for his son’s death. The supervisors of the class trip were cleared of wrongdoing in Pierre’s death, which was deemed an accidental drowning.

And his attorney, Mary Rayo, said that Mr. Pierre also deserves an apology from the city.

“They added insult to injury,” said Rayo. “How neglectful can you get?”

Neglectful and insensitive indeed. We wish Mr. Pierre the best.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook

Also On Global Grind: