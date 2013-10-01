Migos “Versace” (NEW VIDEO)

Versace, Versace, Versace. Versace, Versace. Versace.

Oh, this is Versace overload. Atlanta newcomers Migos release the visuals to their excessively Versace music video “Versace.”

“Versace” became a national smash when Toronto rapper Drake hopped on the remix, and the catchy track became an international smash when Donatella Versace actually played Migos’ “Versace” during her fashion show in Milan.

The Gabriel Hart-directed video features the Atlanta trio in an extravagant Versace-filled mansion doing what rappers do (you know, like count money, show off their jewels, walk around shirtless with large wild animals).

Watch Migos in the video up top.

